KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $13.04 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $86,071.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,026.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $258,237.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,512 shares of company stock worth $439,424. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.