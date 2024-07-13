Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 512.5% in June

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 512.5% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KAO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KAOOY opened at $8.50 on Friday. KAO has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08.
About KAO
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KAO
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.