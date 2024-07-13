Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.66

Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.66 and last traded at C$6.57, with a volume of 81972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRR. Desjardins upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.97 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight Capital downgraded Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Karora Resources from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Karora Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.05.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.6099675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

