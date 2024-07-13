KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 134.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $76.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on KB Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

