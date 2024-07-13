Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.83.

TSE KEL opened at C$6.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.08. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.92.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of C$126.39 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4507257 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David A. Gillis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.94, for a total transaction of C$83,160.00. In related news, Senior Officer David A. Gillis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.94, for a total value of C$83,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 8,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $208,563. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

