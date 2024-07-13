Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Up 650.0% in June

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Keppel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Keppel has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

