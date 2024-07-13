Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Up 650.0% in June

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Keppel Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Keppel has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.22.
Keppel Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.