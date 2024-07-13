Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$15.00. The company traded as high as C$12.48 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 581062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.19.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.54.

Insider Activity

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00. In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 643,076 shares of company stock worth $6,954,397. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.84.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

