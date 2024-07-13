Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $389.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.45. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

