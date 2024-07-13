Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. FBN Securities started coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.25.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

