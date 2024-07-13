Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Update

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 1,275.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KLKNF opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

