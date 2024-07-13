Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 622.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 123.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.67. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kyndryl currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

