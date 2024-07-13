L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the June 15th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $36.05 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

About L’Air Liquide

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

