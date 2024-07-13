Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $294.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mollie Fadule purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,727 shares in the company, valued at $701,490.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mollie Fadule acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,490.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,840,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,044,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,567,162 shares of company stock valued at $29,057,772 over the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $22,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 701,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 118,802 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 482,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 217,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 479,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

