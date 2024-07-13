Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.79.

NYSE LVS opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,546 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,815,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

