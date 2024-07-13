Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Latham Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Latham Group stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.69 million, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Latham Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $110.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Latham Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Latham Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Latham Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Latham Group by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

