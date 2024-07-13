LCM Capital Management Inc Buys 63 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.74.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

