LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up to $41.79

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.79, but opened at $43.90. LendingTree shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 14,634 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

LendingTree Trading Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LendingTree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 223,440 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $2,297,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,946,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

