Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $3.38

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.57. Leslie’s shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 795,257 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $726.03 million, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 201,082 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 500,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after acquiring an additional 492,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

