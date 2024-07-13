Leuthold Group LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock opened at $203.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.81.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.