Leuthold Group LLC Has $6.82 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $4,693,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Visa by 8.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 47,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $265.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.44.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

