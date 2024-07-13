Leuthold Group LLC Invests $209,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,475 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 372.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 56,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

