Leuthold Group LLC Invests $237,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $31.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

