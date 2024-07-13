Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,645,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after acquiring an additional 123,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $293.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.34 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.