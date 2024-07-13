Leuthold Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,682,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,676,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 150,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 76,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $116.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $116.81.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.