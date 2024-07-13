Leuthold Group LLC Sells 310 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

