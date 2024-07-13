Leuthold Group LLC Sells 461 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Up 0.4 %

ENI stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENI

ENI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.