Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend Sells 26,969 Shares

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $444,988.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,298,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after acquiring an additional 210,047 shares during the period. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,955,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 198,281 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,342,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LXEO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

