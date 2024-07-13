Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,158 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.8% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

