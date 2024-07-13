Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT Raised to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LBTYA. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,267 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,943,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

