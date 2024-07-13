Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $470.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $464.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $440.70 on Friday. Linde has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $211.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.57 and a 200 day moving average of $435.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Linde by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 4.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Linde by 20.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

