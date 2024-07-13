Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $291.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.49 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.74.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

