Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.68.

Shares of LUG opened at C$23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$23.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.10.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753 in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

