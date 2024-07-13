LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on July 31st

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of LUXHP opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $25.25.
About LuxUrban Hotels
