LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $14,000,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,198,000 after buying an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

