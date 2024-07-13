LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,624,000 after acquiring an additional 935,430 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $197,305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

