MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 771,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,603,000 after purchasing an additional 696,140 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after acquiring an additional 642,494 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $22,518,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 73.7% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 596,283 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAG opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

