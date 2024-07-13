Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 352,099 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 291,798 shares.The stock last traded at $49.62 and had previously closed at $49.84.

Magnificent Seven ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $703.80 million, a P/E ratio of 116.85 and a beta of 1.55.

About Magnificent Seven ETF

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

