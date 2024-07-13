Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,169 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.88 and a 200-day moving average of $188.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $210.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $588.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.61.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.