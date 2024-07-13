MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Down 2.1%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.16 and last traded at $87.50. Approximately 83,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 756,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMYT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.87. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.30.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,773,000 after acquiring an additional 74,951 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,884 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 734,336 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,284,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth approximately $50,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

