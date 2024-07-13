Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,074,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 455,693 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 131.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 693,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,316,000 after acquiring an additional 393,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $76.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $77.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

