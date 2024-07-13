Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 121.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

AGCO stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.83. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $92.75 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

