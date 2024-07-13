Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 193,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $226,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 399.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 456,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 315.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.24.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

