Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1,218.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,688,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 7,049.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $2,384,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $252.41 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.18.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

