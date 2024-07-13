Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 133.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $745,000.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

