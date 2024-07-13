Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 114 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 247.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,680,000 after buying an additional 216,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

HLT stock opened at $220.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.53. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $222.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

