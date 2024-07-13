Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 193 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 343,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 173,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

NYSE SCHW opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.18.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

