Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 208 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 341.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,529,129,000 after buying an additional 118,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $407,506,000 after buying an additional 325,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $359,274,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $280.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.24.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

