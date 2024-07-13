Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 715 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 425.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after buying an additional 1,519,134 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

A opened at $132.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average of $137.73. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

