Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,740 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH opened at $31.07 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

