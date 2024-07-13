Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $17.20 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Insider Activity

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $35,872.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 447,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,712 shares of company stock worth $2,859,761 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

